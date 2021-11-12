Brokers Set Expectations for Tango Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

TNGX opened at $12.97 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $250,376,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

