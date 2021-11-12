Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.65. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSZ shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.86.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

