Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE:ACRE opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.