Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Reaches $67.59

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $67.59 or 0.00105814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $113.35 million and $7.08 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00229349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00089762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.