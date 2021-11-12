International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

NYSE IFF opened at $150.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

