Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSII. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

CSII stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

