Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.