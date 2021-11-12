FTX Token Price Hits $57.48 (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $57.48 or 0.00089732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $6.90 billion and approximately $279.87 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003989 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,885,068 coins and its circulating supply is 120,014,732 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

