Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEN. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 83.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

