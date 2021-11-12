FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WSP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$166.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$163.83.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$187.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$88.24 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$148.76. The stock has a market cap of C$22.01 billion and a PE ratio of 56.44.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.13%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

