Main Street Capital Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

