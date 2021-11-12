FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

