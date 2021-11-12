Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kaleyra in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaleyra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of KLR opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $576.59 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $111,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emilio Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981 over the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

