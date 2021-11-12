1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $33.13 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $81,836,000. State Street Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $58,603,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

