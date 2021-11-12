Research Analysts Set Expectations for SPX FLOW, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

FLOW opened at $79.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

