46,261 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

