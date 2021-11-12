Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $7,322,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter worth $7,320,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $6,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth $5,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.78 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.