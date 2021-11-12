FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $20.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.98 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

HUM opened at $446.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.96.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Humana by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Humana by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

