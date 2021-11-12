Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

