Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $269.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.35 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $382.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

