Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $74,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 34,850.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $83,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $27.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

