Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,739 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.00, for a total transaction of $2,189,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,321,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,966 shares of company stock valued at $24,782,056 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $554.59 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.21 and a 12-month high of $556.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.65.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

