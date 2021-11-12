UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 130,715 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 52,396 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,964,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 131,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $528,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $124,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,831 shares of company stock worth $2,757,310. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.29. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

