UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. Analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $435,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,085 shares of company stock worth $18,812,814 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

