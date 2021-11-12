Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,814 shares of company stock worth $804,757. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ATRA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
