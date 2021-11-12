Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,814 shares of company stock worth $804,757. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 124,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.