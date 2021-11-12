PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

