PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.11.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.49. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.