Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of OR opened at $13.27 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 221.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

