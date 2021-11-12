Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Oscar Health has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 383.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 377,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.