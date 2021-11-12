DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

KTF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

