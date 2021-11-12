Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

NYSE TPR opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

