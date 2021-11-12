PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

