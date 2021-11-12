WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. WM Technology has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the third quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

