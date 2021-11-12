Brokers Set Expectations for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.67) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

