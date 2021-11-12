Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

TRIL has been the topic of several other reports. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $17.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

