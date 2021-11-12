PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.
On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
