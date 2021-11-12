PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

