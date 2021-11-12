Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.38

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.38 and last traded at $164.32, with a volume of 11713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after acquiring an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after acquiring an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

