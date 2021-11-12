Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.95

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.95 and last traded at C$52.43, with a volume of 214275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.21.

A number of research firms have commented on GIL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

About Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

