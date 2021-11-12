Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $15,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,549,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 638,898 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,440,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

