Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $857,000 Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 489,202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in KBR by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KBR by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in KBR by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.24 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.