Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $874,000 Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $86.66 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.