Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 62.66%.

Shares of MPVDF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.