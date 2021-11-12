Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mountain Province Diamonds had a positive return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 62.66%.
Shares of MPVDF stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.64.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
