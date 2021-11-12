Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issues Earnings Results

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $15.00 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.