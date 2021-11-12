TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.64.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.88. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

