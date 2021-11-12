Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $8.16.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

