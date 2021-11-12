Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Galiano Gold worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

