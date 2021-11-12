scPharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.23). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.28.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 609,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.