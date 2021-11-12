OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 652.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of OCX opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $311.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $1,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

