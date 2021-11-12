Head-To-Head Comparison: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) versus Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 22.38% 4.85% 0.72% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.36% 0.95%

53.7% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of PCSB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PCSB Financial and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCSB Financial and Affinity Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.91 $12.42 million $0.91 20.65 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.04 $3.09 million N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

PCSB Financial has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Affinity Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans. The Residential Loans segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her ?employment income or other income. The Commercial Mortgage Loans segment includes mortgage loans and multifamily real estate loans. The Construction Loans segment consists of construction financing. The Commercial Loans segment comprises of borrower’s ability to make repayment from the cash flow of the borrower’s business. The Home Equity Lines of Credit segment is primarily for home equity loans to residential mortgage customers within the primary market area. The Consumer and Overdraft segment is for consumer loans generally have shorter terms and higher interest rates than one-to-four family mortgage loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, NY.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

