Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.16. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

