Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $949,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

